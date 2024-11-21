Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5,079.32 and last traded at $5,079.32, with a volume of 32957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,016.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,785.00.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Booking Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,431.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,019.06. The firm has a market cap of $170.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $5,322,600,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $155,427,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 106.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2,315.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.