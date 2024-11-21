BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 20,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 66,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
