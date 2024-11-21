BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 20,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 66,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4,237.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 615,934 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 133.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 388,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.