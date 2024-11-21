BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 157,462 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 157,462 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $84,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $233.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.51. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

