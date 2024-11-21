BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.20% of TJX Companies worth $267,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $122.10.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

