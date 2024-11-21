BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $169.21 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.00% of Entegris worth $169,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

