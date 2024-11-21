BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $143.87 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,979 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 3.86% of Plexus worth $143,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Plexus by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth about $515,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $156.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.87. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.18 and a 52 week high of $169.41.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,137.50. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,199.72. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,872. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

