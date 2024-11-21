BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 747,034 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 1.24% of Pure Storage worth $204,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Pure Storage by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 216,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 140,071 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,063,320.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,588. The trade was a 21.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,196,000. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,542 shares of company stock worth $18,599,030 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.43, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

