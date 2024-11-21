BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $16.25. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 690,808 shares trading hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

