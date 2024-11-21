BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$254.00 to C$269.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.58.

Shares of WN opened at C$219.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$223.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$210.32. The company has a market cap of C$28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$155.00 and a twelve month high of C$236.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.89, for a total value of C$591,000.03. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total transaction of C$8,355,124.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,600 shares of company stock worth $164,279 and have sold 54,115 shares worth $12,177,793. Company insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

