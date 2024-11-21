Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes $209,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 54.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

