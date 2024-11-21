Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 179 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 147.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $8,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares in the company, valued at $730,627.59. The trade was a 52.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $775,500. This represents a 48.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock worth $6,399,663. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $300.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.36 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.68.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

