Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

