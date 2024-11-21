Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 0.7 %

TXT stock opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.