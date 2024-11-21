Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 335,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,328,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,148,409,000 after buying an additional 1,512,694 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 256,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 246,523 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 78,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. The company has a market cap of $528.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

