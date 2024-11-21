Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 4,127 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 64,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 28,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 872,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,945,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,591.16. This represents a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,957.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,849.90. The trade was a 26.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,844 shares of company stock worth $5,411,032. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Unum Group stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

