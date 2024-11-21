Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys New Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,712,000 after acquiring an additional 740,711 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 112.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after buying an additional 641,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,198,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,662,000 after purchasing an additional 506,217 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,072,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after acquiring an additional 390,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,179,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,636,000 after purchasing an additional 373,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.03. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTDR. William Blair upgraded Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

