Bit Digital FY2024 EPS Forecast Decreased by Northland Capmk

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bit Digital in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million.

BTBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday.

BTBT opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $332.41 million, a PE ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 66.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,586,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,767 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,459,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 898,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 192.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 530,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the third quarter worth $1,222,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

