Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stake Lowered by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,867 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 57.1% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $335.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,371,146. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $16,168,176. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

