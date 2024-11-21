BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRBR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

NYSE BRBR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

