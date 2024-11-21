Bath & Body Works, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Bath & Body Works has increased its dividend by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years. Bath & Body Works has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

