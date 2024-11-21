Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock Price

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VIK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

