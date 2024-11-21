Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 282 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Natera were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Natera by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,737.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $333,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,481.92. The trade was a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,821 shares of company stock worth $4,776,878. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $167.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $169.71.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

