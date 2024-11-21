Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after buying an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,189,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,912,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

