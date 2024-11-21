Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 952 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $585.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $560.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $456.83 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

