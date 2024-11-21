Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $360.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

