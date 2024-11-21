Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.12 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 23.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

