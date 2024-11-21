Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CVS opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.