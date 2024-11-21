Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.