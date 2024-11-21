Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $73,125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cameco by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after buying an additional 1,386,639 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,227,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,740,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,584,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 303.21 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

