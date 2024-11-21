Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.
Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $15.75.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of the James Financial Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Biotech’s Bull Run Over? Examining Election Impacts
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Generating a Ridiculous Amount of Cash
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Dividend Growth Meets Chips: Top 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.