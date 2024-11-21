Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

