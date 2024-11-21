Banco Santander S.A. Sells 5,413 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.