Banco Santander S.A. Invests $26.68 Million in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,898,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,679,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.06% of Stellantis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price objective (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

