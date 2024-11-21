Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 450,446 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 450,446 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.05% of Halliburton as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Halliburton by 24,954.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after buying an additional 1,681,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Halliburton stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

