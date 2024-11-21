Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 129,225 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,225 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 69.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

