Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.46 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.66). Approximately 301,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 339,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.68).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 140 ($1.77) to GBX 170 ($2.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Bakkavor Group Stock Performance
Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,272.73%.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.
