B. Riley Forecasts Vaxart’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Vaxart Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Vaxart by 869.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 136,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $402,000. 18.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

See Also

