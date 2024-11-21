B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 646,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 163,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

SHG stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

