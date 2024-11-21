B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $3.46 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 47.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $171.01 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.23 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

