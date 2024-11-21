B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.09% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.86. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.89 and a one year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

