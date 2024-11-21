B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,147 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 79.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 541,667 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 8.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3,567.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.70 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

