B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $194.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

