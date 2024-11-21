B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $3.14 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of 3M by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $127.83 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

