B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CBRE Group by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in CBRE Group by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 156,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.63 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

