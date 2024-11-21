B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

NYSE ROP opened at $549.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.22 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.21 and its 200 day moving average is $548.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

