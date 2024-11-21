B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $80.08 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Argus lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,268.75. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

