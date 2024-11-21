AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of AZEK opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 183.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in AZEK by 5,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

