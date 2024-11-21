Axos Invest Inc. Invests $2.71 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Axos Invest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Axos Invest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

