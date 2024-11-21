Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after buying an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 229,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

