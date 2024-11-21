Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 164,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

