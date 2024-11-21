Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 128 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 34.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $5,597,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $166.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.32. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,384 shares of company stock worth $3,944,285 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.